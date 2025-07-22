Trump's Choices: Transformational Rule, Folding to Judicial Fiat

In stark contrast to liberal administrations, President Donald Trump is trying to govern just as he promised during the campaign.

His platform, endlessly repeated at his rallies, was ratified overwhelmingly by the voters in "our democracy."

There is no bait-and-switch for Trump.

He ran on mass deportations.

He ran on shrinking the size of the federal government.

And he ran on cutting wasteful, anti-American spending from the budget.

So why, six months into his administration, aren’t these campaign promises a reality?

The answer is outright obstruction by the judiciary.

When the left can't win at the ballot box, they adjourn to the courtroom where their judges give them victory by judicial fiat.

It’s not majority rule. It’s not "democracy." It’s one judge, one vote rule.

The Washington Times is performing a useful service by keeping track of this lawfare assault on the Trump presidency.

The numbers are shocking:

"As Trump crosses the six-month mark in office, he has faced at least 500 lawsuits challenging his executive actions, or a rate of four lawsuits for every business day since Jan. 20. District judges have made substantive rulings in more than half of those cases, and the results have been grim for Trump.

"According to The Washington Times' Trump litigation tracker, judges have ruled against the president’s position 75% of the time.

"Leading the opposition are judges appointed by Presidents Obama and Biden, who have ruled against Mr. Trump’s positions more than 125 times. That works out to more than 80% of the cases on which they have ruled so far."

This is an unprecedented, coordinated effort to overturn the results of an election. The judges aren’t rioting in the Capital — at least not yet — but they have run riot in their courtrooms.

The people generating the lawsuits are all hardcore, anti–Trump left wingers who only honor democracy when they approve of the election results.

"The top single lead plaintiff in The Times' litigation database is the American Federation of Government Employees."

Translation?

The Swamp is leading the effort to swamp the result of the 2024 election.

Trump 1.0 was hamstrung by liberal judges. The hidden anti-Trumpers in that administration then used those rulings to stop that administration dead in its tracks.

Trump 2.0 for the most part doesn’t have the internal sabotage problem, but the lawfare has gotten much worse.

We wonder what the Trump strategy versus the judges is going to be and when we are going to see it.

The administration has been making a public case that these judges are out of control, while at the same time obeying their arbitrary edicts. And the administration has been appealing these rulings and winning at the appellate court level.

These appellate victories are not cause for celebrations, because these cases are pyrrhic victories. Trump winning a court case months after a left-wing judge imposed his tiny will on the administration is not a victory for Trump and his voters.

It’s a victory for the left.

At the beginning Trump had a two-year window to do great things, because Republicans may lose the U.S. House in 2026.

That means any delay is damaging. And that’s why left-wing lawyers, with the cooperation of equally left-wing judges, are trying to run out the clock.

And they are succeeding.

Trump now has only one and a half years remaining before the midterm elections.

Trump may have been hoping that Chief Justice John Roberts would reign in left judges, but Roberts has proved to be an empty robe and the left knows it.

Americans didn’t vote last November to exchange rule by a candidate for dementia treatments for rule by a flock of leftwing judges.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and current senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America summed the situation up nicely observing there is a "personal element" in the judge’s treatment of the Trump administration.

"He inspires a unique part of judges to cast aside their judicial obligations," Cuccinelli said.

"They excuse it in a variety of ways in their own minds but excuse it they do. The very same executive orders, coming from George Bush senior, would never get the extreme response of the courts that is occurring with President Trump."

The deadline is fast approaching where President Trump must decide.

Trump has to decide if he is the transformational president for whom America voted last November; or he’s a caretaker president who will only do what a gaggle of unelected politicians in black robes say he can do.

The clock is ticking.

