WHO Crusades for Sensitivity at Expense of Global Health

The origin of COVID-19 will continue to remain a mystery as the World Health Organization (WHO) clears the decks to address the latest World Health Crisis.

Fox has the breaking news, "The WHO says it’s holding an open forum to rename monkeypox, after some critics raised concerns the name could be considered discriminatory and stigmatizing."

This momentous, priority-defining decision was made after a joint meeting with the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (?).

Going forward the WHO will "identify best practices for naming new human diseases to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare."

Who knew monkeys had that kind of lobbying clout?

Or, could it be the demographic most involved in spreading the disease, men who have sex with men, feel the name has too much notoriety and people are making the connection and its affecting attendance at PRIDE events?

Everything about this disease appears to be a minefield.

The WHO even disapproves of picturing patients, "The most obvious manifestation of this is the use of photos of African patients to depict the pox lesions in mainstream media in the global north" they said in a joint statement."

Translation: It’s racist to show photos of Blacks with Monkeypox.

Monkeypox is also another disease with a mysterious origin, although no one is currently trying to sell the idea the malady came from someone eating a Monkey Burger at Strange Foods "R" Us.

The CDC — our own taxpayer-funded source of medical propaganda — "notes that the source of monkeypox is unknown, despite the virus being named in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies where monkeys were kept for research."

The renaming project is completely unnecessary and an obvious manifestation of what’s called: "Not Invented Here."

That takes place when an organization rejects obviously useful ideas because the organization didn’t come up with it.

Tucker Carlson already held an open forum on Twitter to devise a new name for Monkeypox and he announced the selection on his program, "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The winner had nothing to do with monkeys at all.

Personally, we don’t think this monkey stigmatizing removal effort goes far enough. If the authorities are going to erase Monkeypox from the lexicon, what about other terms that are hurtful or stigmatizing to our furry friends?

When are enlightened "experts" going to get rid of "Monkey Business" or "More Fun Than a Barrel of Monkeys"?

To say nothing of the continuing scandal associated with the monkey models forced to pose for the "See No, Hear No, & Speak No Evil" statue.

Enough is enough.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.