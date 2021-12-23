Where Conservatives Should Spend Their Money

As the end of the year approaches, we thought we'd give you some spending suggestions as you entertain relatives during the Christmas and New Year's season. Not the "what" type of suggestions that tell you specific products to purchase, but instead "where" suggestions that tell you how you can support merchants that don't hate conservatives, Republicans and the USA.

And the bonus is, we get to write an almost entirely positive column.

PJMedia got the ball rolling with a few suggestions, but we've also cross—referenced with 2ndvote.com a website that has extensive ratings of how conservative companies are in every industry.

As the site explains, "2ndVote's mission is to stop companies and organizations from funding the attack on traditional American values. Your first vote is cast at the ballot box, hoping to make a difference. Your second vote is in the checkout line. [We educate] consumers to make informed decisions that align their dollars with their values, empowering them to impact corporate/organization activism."

So lets get started with beverages, because no one wants a thirsty family.

PJMedia recommends the Dr Pepper group because "Their political action committees (PACs) and employees donate almost exclusively to Republican politicians." But keep in mind this is all relative.

2ndVote rates companies on a 1 to 5 scale with 1 meaning the company offers free catering to Antifa cookouts and 5 meaning the company loves the USA like we do.

On that scale Dr Pepper is 2.67, just over midway to conservatism. There are other beverage companies with higher scores including La Croix with a solid 3.0 score.

Moving into adult beverages, PJMedia lists Yuengling — which supported Trump — and Molson-Coors which donates more to Republican than Democrat candidates. 2ndVote concurs with Yuengling (the highest score at 3.33) but also mentions Samuel Adams at a solid 3.0. If you prefer adult beverages that don't fizz, Beam Suntory rates a solid 3.0.

And for teetotalers there is Dutch Bros. coffee. This means you can buy from any of these companies without experiencing any nasty aftertaste.

Of course you don't want relatives drinking on an empty stomach, who knows what could happen?

Foodwise, PJMedia weighs in with Arby's, but consulting 2ndVote reveals much better choices. Arby's rates an anemic 2.67, which compares poorly with Wendy's winning 3.33. What's more, there are plenty of other fast food emporiums that rate a solid 3.0.

These include a wide variety of dining options: A&W, Backyard Burgers, Blimpies', Bojangles, Braum's, Captian D's, Carl's Jr., Checkers, Church's Chicken, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Hardee's', In-N-Out Burger (currently refusing to enforce California's vaccine passport tyranny), Krystal, Landry's, Popeye's, Steak 'n Shake, Yum Brands and Zaxby's.

Surely, even the most finicky family can find something to eat on that list!

Finally, in this last week of the year we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and suggest you do your spending with friends.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.