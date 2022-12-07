Right Can Fight Against Depraved Secular Culture and Win

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus wasn’t really just startling the church ladies when it sang in 2021, "We’re Coming for Your Children."

They may have been premature, but that choice of chorus song was accurate.

The sexualization of innocent six-year-olds in government schools, alternative lifestyles pornography in school and public libraries, schools grooming children to change sexes without their parent’s knowledge and the rash of "kid friendly" drag queen shows should prove to anyone with eyes that the time for a parents' counterattack is here.

Children need to be rescued and rescued now.

Too many red state governors, instead of using their power to defend their base, instead clutch their pearls and wonder what the chamber of commerce will say. Those weakling, bought-and-paid-for, comb-over conservatives need to be primaried and defeated.

Conservatives can fight back against a depraved secular culture, and more importantly, conservatives can win.

All it requires is using the power gained as part of an election victory to fight for the people who elected you.

It’s not a difficult concept.

Reward your friends and punish your enemies.

The victory process starts with the appointment process. People are policy (a concept that escaped President Donald Trump when he was in office).

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has filled his administration with appointees who share his views on science and liberty. One of the best is Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

Dr. Ladapo fought the masking marauders with their lockdowns, school closures, and clot shot mandates. Now he’s fighting against the children genital mutilators.

The Washington Examiner reports, "The Board of Medicine first began the process of drafting the rule in August following a request from state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to devise rules to block medical professionals from providing such treatments for youth."

Under Ladapo’s prodding, "Florida's Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine both approved a rule on Friday to prohibit minors in the state from receiving gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies, the first such ban initiated through state medical boards."

See how that works?

A governor appoints a surgeon general who shares his views on medical child abuse and then the appointee pressures the state bureaucracy to get in line with the elected officials and not with the deranged ideologues.

DeSantis’ control over the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has also had positive results, "Earlier this year, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs the state Medicaid program, finalized a ruling barring the medical assistance program for low-income people from covering similar treatments, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender transition surgery."

This is how conservatives win.

By fighting the same way the left does.

On every front.

Every day. Until victory is achieved.

There is no excuse for other red state governors not to follow DeSantis’ lead on medical child abuse. If their current appointments won’t do their job to protect children, fire them and find someone who will.

And the same goes for those beachheads of communism in even the reddest of states.

With respect to colleges and universities, governors must use their control of board of regents appointments to drastically reshape the curriculum and structure of public universities.

Conservatives have been paralyzed for decades by the left’s cry of "academic freedom," which was only in effect until the left took over higher education.

Now conservatives have the "freedom" to go elsewhere.

Ignore the cries of hypocrites and liars and demand the expulsion of anti-American "educators," and the discontinuance of all the "grievance studies" departments.

And while they’re at it, fire two-thirds of the administrative deadwood and redirect their salaries to lower tuition costs.

It’s time for conservatives to get rid of appeasers in the culture war.

Back a winner and then demand they always act like a winner when in office.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.