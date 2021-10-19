US Intel Surprised Again, That Should Raise Our Anxiety

The fall of the Soviet Union, 9/11, and the collapse of the government of Afghanistan all have something in common. Our "intelligence" agencies — currently funded at a lavish $85.5 billion annually — were "surprised" by all three events.

2021 is starting to look like a banner year for "surprise" among our many spy agencies.

First there was what could be termed the Great Afghanistan Bug Out, where our extremely expensive Afghan army collapsed faster than COVID vaccine immunity. And now we have the Chinese nuclear-capable hypersonic missile surprise.

Fox News tells us in August, "[China’s hypersonic] missile circled the globe before speeding towards its target, which it missed by about two-dozen miles according to three individuals briefed on the intelligence. Two of those individuals said the test showed how far China has progressed on hypersonic weaponry — farther that U.S. officials realized."

One of the surprised told the Financial Times, "We have no idea how they did this." Which must be one of the least surprising admissions we’ve heard from our spy agencies. The list of global events not surprising the "intelligence" community gets smaller and smaller.

For its part, China denied it tested a hypersonic, nuclear-capable missile.

During a regularly-scheduled news conference China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied everything.

He claimed it "was a routine spacecraft experiment to verify the reusable technology of spacecraft, which is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use. It can provide a convenient and cheap way for humans to use space peacefully. Many companies in the world have carried out similar experiments."

That denial is probably good enough for the CIA, which can now get back to concentrating on recruitment ads to attract employees that were formerly considered security risks.

We, however, remain skeptical.

Everyone knows missiles travel at speeds beyond the sound barrier, but hypersonic missiles are a special case. Even the Biden apologists at CNN admit, "Hypersonic missiles are designed to travel at a such a high speed that they can fly great distances and move quickly through heavily defended airspace to attack targets such as harbors, airfields and other installations before they can be successfully shot down."

Speed and range give the Chinese military options that were formerly denied.

Fox News learned, "Two sources familiar with the recent test noted that the weapon could, in theory, fly via the South Pole instead of the more heavily monitored North Pole route."

Meaning another "surprise" could be in store for us in the near future.

And speaking of the CIA’s "woke" recruitment ads. Earlier this year one featured a person (personal pronouns can be a tripwire when referring to CIA employees these days) who was proud to say, "I am a woman of color. I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder."

Which means for the first time we have something in common with a CIA employee.

Namely "generalized anxiety disorder."

