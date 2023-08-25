×
Tags: children | clinton | mcauliffe
OPINION

To Be President, Youngkin Must Prove His Strength — Can He?

virginia governor glenn youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., as he tours Amazon HQ2 during their grand opening ceremony on June 15, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Michael Reagan By with Michael R. Shannon Friday, 25 August 2023 11:21 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., seems very nice.

He’s the genial fellow in the sweater vest who beat Clinton bagman Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race in 2021.

Youngkin won because he promised parents of school age children that he would no longer let the inmates run the government school’s asylum.

Parents would have a say in what their children were taught, how the school systems treated their children and who used which bathroom.

Unstated, but implied, the schools would also cut back on grooming.

Youngkin’s stance was born in controversy.

A boy wearing a dress used a girl’s bathroom in a Loudoun County high school and raped a female student who was also in the bathroom.

The subsequent coverup by school officials and a second sexual assault by the skirt wearer and chaser shocked the state and the nation.

His victory was an upset and mentioners searching for a GOP candidate without mean tweets often mention Youngkin as a potential candidate.

Now that he’s governor, Youngkin has begun to implement his promises.

His Virginia Department of Education issued new commonsense rules that requires student to use the bathroom their equipment matches and that girls’ sports will be limited exclusively to girls.

Hemales need not apply.

Parents also must be informed if their child decides to reject science, genetics and sanity and become the opposite sex.

Only fanatics, lunatics, genital mutilators and Democrats could object to these policies, which were entirely ho-hum until about five minutes ago.

Cue the fanatics, lunatics, genital mutilators and Democrats.

The Fairfax County School Board (FCPS) and the Arlington County School Board have voted to defy the governor.

The FCPS made a particularly big deal regarding their defiance.

Fox News reports, "Virginia's largest school district to defy the governor's guidance on bathrooms, pronouns."

FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid (credit where credit is due: She doesn’t demand to be called Dr. Reid) proclaimed to her deep Blue county, "We have concluded our detailed legal review and determined that our current Fairfax County Public School policies are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws as required by the new model policies."

This is a slap in the face and a test of power.

This is a combined test for his term as governor and any potential presidential ambitions Youngkin may harbor.

Quite simply, is Youngkin going to determine public school policy or is some functionary selected by nine members of the school board?

At the risk of sounding like DeSantis Cheerleading, Inc. we would point Youngkin toward the SunshineState for ideas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has also had to contend with recalcitrant or incompetent school boards and elected educrats.

DeSantis didn’t take "No" for an answer.

He suspended and replaced four members of the Broward School Board and earlier removed the elected Okaloosa County school superintendent.

DeSantis demonstrated that he was elected governor and he plans on imposing his mandate.

It’s entirely possible the Virginia governor doesn’t have the extensive power to suspend and remove officials that the Florida governor has.

Youngkin then might follow the example of Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

There, Gov. Gruesome (or Blowdry, if you prefer) is fining school districts who don’t follow his perversion positive rules for government schools.

He demands California schools do everything the Loudoun County School Board did and then some. Fining Fairfax and Arlington would be a fitting turnabout.

Or Youngkin could sic the Dept. of Education on both systems.

Tie them up in investigations. Assign monitors to harass, er . . . we mean investigate, school officials.

Or ask the attorney general to enforce the law and regulations that specifically prohibit what those high-handed, anti-democratic systems are doing.

The pain for disobedience and lawbreaking must be tangible, swift and extremely public.

This isn’t a situation where a politician issues a blizzard of mean tweets and hopes voters forget about his broken promise.

Youngkin either wins this fight or he proves himself too weak to be president.

If he can’t run his state, how can he run the nation?

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.

© Mike Reagan


Reagan
Friday, 25 August 2023 11:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

