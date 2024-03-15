Now the 'C' In D.C. Stands for Crime

Crime in Washington, D.C. must really be bad if the lobbyists are complaining.

We always assumed the Lobbyist-Industrial-Complex gave street criminals a pass out of professional courtesy.

But when carjackings start happening on DC’s "K" street — home to many lobby bagmen — it’s time to draw the line.

The Washington Times breathlessly reports that 70 lobbying firms have signed a letter "[urging] the mayor and lawmakers to address 'this pressing issue that threatens the safety and prosperity of not only our community but also our employees and their families.'"

We're assuming the "John Hancock" position in the letter was the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It seems the open borders lobby is now more than ready to close jail doors.

Potentially on some of the cheap labor the Chamber has encouraged to make its way north.

"The City Council should take immediate action to target the small group of organized and repeat criminals responsible for most of these violent offenses."

The event that prompted the letter was shooting death, during a carjacking, of former Trump administration official Mike Gill.

He was friends with lobby heavyweight Drew Maloney, the president of the American Investment Council.

Crime in D.C. has been increasing at killing pace for years.

So, what’s different now?

It could be that crime in D.C. was a non-issue for lobbyist moneymen as long as it was mostly confined to the ghetto areas or took place late at night, long after the influence peddlers had gone home to Northern Virginia or Maryland.

Carjackings during cocktail hour might have caused a little anxiety — potentially allayed by U.S. Senate security details when the officeholder stopped by to drag the sack — but when the undocumented owners started collecting cars during daylight hours.

Well — enough is enough!

Since lobbyists write many of the laws our comb–over conservatives claim to pass, making crime policy suggestions was no problemo and pro bono.

The letter featured a study from the Metropolitan Police Department and the National Institute for Criminal Justice that blamed repeat crimes on a small — easily jailed — subset of the native D.C. criminal class.

If only 200 hardcore, repeat offenders could be put behind bars it would go a long way toward reducing or solving the "recent explosion in gun–related violence."

Then, as lobbyists are accustomed to doing, the coalition offered a carrot to warm any politician’s heart, "Our organizations are committed to bringing our employees back to work in our physical office locations downtown and across the District, which will contribute to the city’s tax base and give a boost to the local economy.

"Together, we can create an environment that fosters economic growth, prosperity, and security for all."

Tax dollars, increased property values and lunchtime business. What’s not to like?

Still, we can’t help but wonder what took so long?

These lobbyists, who contribute millions to federal campaigns, couldn’t dig around in the waiting room sofa for enough change to influence local D.C. elections by funding anti-crime instead of pro-crime candidates?

