Tyrannical Judges Pick Up Lawfare Mantle, Sprint With It

Over one month ago we wrote that Trump winning a court case months after a left-wing judge imposed his tiny will on the administration is not a victory for Trump and his voters.

"It’s a victory for the left. Trump has a two-year window to do great things, because Republicans may lose the House in 2026, so any delay is damaging. And that’s why left-wing lawyers, with the cooperation of equally left-wing judges, are trying to run out the clock."

Since we opined that, the situation has not improved, it’s worsened.

The Washington Times reports, "Two months into Mr. Trump’s second term, he has already faced more than 150 distinct legal challenges to his actions.

"His record is mixed, though he’s lost more than he’s won in early rulings."

This is not the workings of the judicial system.

This is lawfare, in which left-lawyers and left-judges are working to overturn the 2024 presidential election, denying voters the administration they elected.

It's also a pivot point for the Trump administration and it comes before he’s even been in office 100 days.

Trump 1.0 was hamstrung by left-adherent judges.

The hidden anti-Trumpers in that administration used those rulings to stop that administration dead in its tracks.

Trump 2.0 at first looked to be a refreshing change.

An administration focused on implementing the policies Trump ran on and voters approved.

Then the judges and lawyers in the liberal camp doubled down.

There's an easy solution to judges exceeding their authority and infringing on the constitutional prerogatives of the executive branch and we mentioned that in the earlier column.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts can crack down on these flimsy nationwide injunctions issued by politicians in robes and put a stop to lawfare.

But the left has taken the measure of John Roberts and decided he’s an empty robe.

So far, he’s done nothing, other than criticize the president, and as a result the high court is going to be hit by a tidal wave of these cases.

The result will be the Supreme Court swamped; the administration spinning its wheels.

If Roberts won’t act, it’s looking like President Trump may.

We suggested that he "He can ignore the ruling and continue to perform his constitutional duties while the appeals continue through the courts."

In the unlikely event Trump loses, then he can then obey the court order.

We don’t know if Trump is ready to go that far, but it’s evident the administration is losing patience.

On Fox News, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the judge who can’t bear to see illegal alien gangsters deported, "an out-of-control judge."

We would add he’s wholly enjoying his power, as well as relishing the limelight.

After another judge ruled the Pentagon must allow transgender troops after they were earlier banned, claiming the ruling "stigmatizes transgender persons as inherently unfit," which is both an accurate summary and a fact.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted on (Twitter/X) in response, "Since 'Judge' Reyes is now a top military planner, she/they can report to Fort Benning at 0600 to instruct our Army Rangers on how to execute High Value Target Raids . . . after that, Commander Reyes can dispatch to Fort Bragg to train our Green Berets on counterinsurgency warfare."

And President Trump himself weighed in on the illegal immigrant judge remarking, "He didn’t run for president. He didn’t get much more than 80 million votes. I won on the basis of getting criminals out of our country that were let in."

We're hoping the Trump administration is now making a public case for responding to judges that want to run the country from their unelected bench.

We're also hoping the administration has a plan on how to act if lawfare continues and Justice Roberts continues to hide behind his lofty bench.

Americans didn’t vote last November to exchange rule by a dementia patient for rule by a flock of leftwing judges.

The clock continues its inexorable ticking.

Delay equals defeat for Trump.

Lawfare must be vanquished.

The sooner the better.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.