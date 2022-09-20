Newsom Gives Calif. Voters 'Clean' Energy They Voted For

We’ve decided Gov. Gavin Newsom's revenge on the California electorate for forcing him to undergo the indignity of a recall election has now been revealed: He’s taking your electricity away.

But it’s not a case of petty revenge. It’s for a good cause.

Newsom is appeasing the angry weather gods.

The Washington Times reports, "Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Friday a sweeping package of bills to expand California’s reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader."

Californians who just dodged the electricity blackout bullet last week and had been urged to turn their homes into saunas at night to conserve electricity may be wondering just how much "clean energy" they can stand?

Particularly since their experience has been that clean energy is most notable for its absence.

Details on the latest energy suicide note: "The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil pollution in communities of color, expanding clean energy jobs and accelerating the state’s timeline for getting most of its electricity from renewable energy sources.

"Mr. Newsom signed them following a record-breaking heat wave that forced California to rely more heavily on natural gas for its electricity production."

Trust us, the irony of using more natural gas while claiming to use more "renewable energy" is lost on Newsom.

We’ve also noticed another facet of Newsom’s energy policies.

If residents won’t cut down on electricity use voluntarily, so as not to overtax the windmills, then the state will make power so expensive residents will have no choice but to open their pores.

The Wall Street Journal explains, "Meantime, power shortages are causing prices to spike in the Golden State as they are in Europe. Electricity prices in California’s wholesale market surged Tuesday evening to about $1,700 per MWh compared to the normal $100 and $67 a year ago.

"All of this explains why residential electric rates in California have risen by 50% in the past two years — three times more than they have nationwide.

"Californians paid on average about 29 cents per kilowatt hour in June, by far the most in the continental U.S. and twice as much as in neighboring states. Rates are only going higher."

There's no escaping the cost either.

Even if your family went full Medieval and used no electricity, you would still be paying tax dollars for the market-distorting subsidies that make "renewable energy" possible.

The only people who benefit from "renewable energy" are the owners of companies receiving government subsidies and the religious fanatics working for enviro groups that oppose modern America.

The entire anti–fossil fuel movement is a fraud.

The Wall Street journal again, "Irony of ironies, the state has installed temporary gas-fired generators to run during grid emergencies.

"In other words, the state that is working so hard to banish fossil fuels has become more dependent on them. Los Angeles’s municipal utility is generating nearly 30 percent of its electricity from coal."

Unreliable "renewable energy" is a constant crisis creating machine.

In the 1980s when California was still part of the first world, the thought of power blackouts due to heat would have been thought absurd. Now when it gets hot — say in summer — official state policy is to rob Peter to power Paul.

"During heat waves that span the Southwest like the one this week, California must resort to emergency measures to reduce electricity demand. This includes asking users to turn up their thermostats and providing incentives for industrial businesses to power down.

A desalination plant in Carlsbad cut water production by about 20% to free up power for homes. Not what the state needs during a drought." Reality though doesn’t make much of an impression on the climate cult.

The policies will continue and California voters will get what they voted for good and hard. For the forceable future they’ll be stewing in their own juices. Or at least until Fall.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.