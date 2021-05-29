Did Big Tech Censor a Pro-Israel Social Media Account?

There was a big news story related to the recent attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, but the Opposition Media appears to have missed it. We can understand how the news slipped by the Associated Press since they were still digging out of the rubble after the building they shared with Hamas was leveled in Gaza.

But what was the excuse for the rest of the OpMedia?

All Israel News brings us the details no one else could find. Facebook formerly hosted a page called the “Jerusalem Prayer Team.” Mike Evans, a Dallas–based Christian founded the page in 2002. The site’s purpose states it “seeks to educate people about events and trends in Israel and the Middle East, and encourage them to ‘pray for the peace of Jerusalem,’ as commanded by King David in the Bible in Psalm 122:6.”

Since its founding the page has attracted 77 million followers around the world. It also attracted the notice of potential Islamist cyber warriors. At the peak of the rocket attacks on Israel, The Jerusalem Prayer Team was hit by “the biggest cyberattack on Facebook in Facebook history,” according to Evans.

When the assault began, the page reportedly suffered a coordinated attack consisting of “over 800,000 hate comments and posts came within an hour.” Naturally, Evans contacted Facebook for help. Just as naturally he supposedly received no help from Facebook.

As Evans tells it, the process was repeated for the next two days. Massive coordinated attack on the page, pleas for help to Facebook and no response from Facebook. Evans found it odd that Facebook has “some of the best security in the world” to prevent hate speech, but was unwilling to unleash that security software for his problem.

Eventually the site totaled some two million “hate speech” posts during those three days. Keep in mind The Jerusalem Prayer Team is not an overtly political site. It just encourages members to pray for peace in Israel.

Evans’ response was to try and get some action from Facebook by generating news coverage. While the OpMedia maintained strict radio silence, the Christian Broadcasting Network, the New York Post and Fox News picked up the story.

The coverage seems to be successful. Evans got a response from Facebook. It wasn’t what he expected.

Human Events reported Facebook informed Evans the page “had violated the terms of service, that the ban was permanent, but reported that the Big Tech giant did not explain with any specificity what the page had done wrong.” Probably because the page hadn’t done anything wrong.

The cyber terrorists win again. Rather than help Evans remove the hateful comments from Islamists, Facebook blames The Jerusalem Prayer Team for the comments and shuts out 77 million users.

Evans hasn’t given up. He’s enlisted the help of Sean Hannity and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and the government of Israel to reverse the permanent ban. We’re hoping he will be successful and the latest “accidental mistake” from Big Tech censors will be reversed.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.