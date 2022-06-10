Count on the Left to Empower Criminals in Public Schools

We have always dismissed gun-grabbing leftists' demand to "protect the children" since their desire for protection never extends to the unborn.

Leftists are always ready to infringe on the rights of the law-abiding, who don’t hurt children, while protecting the invented "rights" of Abortion, Inc. where the only product is death.

The fact is for leftists ideology always takes precedence over criminology.

This week California only confirmed our belief by stripping schools of one of the laws that actually would have prevented school shootings in the past.

The Daily Caller has the details that somehow escaped regime media: "The California State Senate voted Thursday to end a requirement that students who threaten violence against school officials be reported.

"Before the California law was passed, existing law stated that whenever a school official is 'attacked, assaulted, or physically threatened by any pupil,' staff was 'required to promptly report the incident to specified law enforcement authorities.'

"The new bill repealed this requirement."

And to top it off, this bill was passed only two days after the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

Assuming you are part of what Alex Berenson calls "team reality," you may be asking what could possibly prompt elected officials to remove a layer of protection from schools?

And the answer is easy: Racial grievance politics. More Blacks are reported to authorities for threats and physical violence than Asians or whites.

And you don’t have to take our word for it.

The bill’s sponsor, Calif. State Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Dist. 35, said just that, "Our existing system has led to alarming disparities in the type of students who are most likely to suffer these harms. Black students, Latinx students, students of color, and students with disabilities are disproportionately referred to law enforcement, cited, and arrested."

This is only a valid reason to a leftist.

Adult Blacks are responsible for a much larger percentage of violent crime than their percentage of the population would suggest. As the Heritage Foundation explains, " . . . after factoring out the cases which the race of the perpetrator was unknown . . .the percentage of total violent offenders who were black rose 2.4 percent to 39 percent. And with respect to homicide, the percentage rose 0.3 percent to 54.7 percent."

It only stands to reason that adult offenders would start practicing in school — at least until they dropped out — but that doesn’t matter to the ideologically driven authorities in California.

"SB 1273 will reduce law enforcement involvement in schools and give teachers and administrators, who are often best suited to determine the appropriate response, the flexibility and power they need to support students," Bradford pontificated.

Never believe the left when they claim to be preventing violence.

We already know how this works in practice.

In Loudoun County, Virginia the school system didn’t report a black rapist to the police and instead moved him to another school where he raped again. Now in California, if the bill becomes law, educrats will open themselves up to lawsuits if they report an offender to the police, because it is no longer mandatory.

We will leave it to you to decide if they will take the risk and make the report.

California schools can now look forward to an environment featuring the survival of the fittest. Bullies, thieves and other assorted thugs will no longer fear arrest or expulsion. (If being thrown out of school was ever considered a punishment among these lowlifes.)

At worst, they will be moved to another school where they will enjoy an entirely new population to terrorize.

Our advice for California parents is to get your children out of government schools. Now.

