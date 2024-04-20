Left's Banana Republic Lawfare Only Strengthens Trump

Have the left-adherent forces of lawfare finally overreached themselves?

An expert panel of kangaroos agrees with us that every new "indictment" of Donald Trump only strengthens his support among Republican voters.

If you don’t agree, you can always ask Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

The other side of this coin is that the indictments only increase Trump loathing among angry white suburban wine women and Democratic Party apparatchiks of every sex and orientation.

The question is, what is the effect of this full court lawfare press on independent voters?

Currently, this is hard to discern.

But now the banana republic lawyers and the legal apparatus may have overreached themselves and given Trump a golden opportunity to perform a brilliant example of political jujitsu, turning their legal strength against them.

Judge Juan Merchan, an acting justice of the New York State Supreme Court in New York County, is presiding over the hush–money show trial.

He has ordered Trump not to attend the high school graduation of his son Barron.

Judge Roy Bean, er . . . Merchan, told Trump that he was required to be in court, behaving himself, for every day of the trial, and that if he was absent to attend the graduation, he would face arrest.

Not that this is a big deal.

Trump has already been arrested in Fulton County, Georgia; his mug shot and fingerprints are currently in the system.

The big deal is some vain judge, drunk on power, ordering Trump to miss the only high school graduation his youngest son will have.

This isn’t going to sit well with American parents who move heaven and earth to attend their children’s graduation.

To quote the youthful climate hysteric and scaremonger, Greta Thunberg, "How dare you!"

We think Trump should tell the judge to pound sand and attend the graduation.

We aren’t alone.

Fox News says we have support among participants in "The Five."

Piers Morgan — no fan of our nation's 45th president — said, "Donald Trump should go to his son's graduation . . . go to the graduation.

"Honestly, if you're watching, President Trump, just go to the graduation. Every parent in America, whether they like you or hate you, will go, 'Yeah, I'd have done that, too.'"

Fox's Jesse Watters seconded that suggestion, "If this judge says he can't attend Barron's high school graduation, [Trump] wins in a landslide. He'll win California if that happens."

We won’t go that far, but we think this latest edit from a beyond politicized "justice system" plays right into Trump’s hands.

He’s a reality TV star (NBC's "The Apprentice") who has used to media to advance his career from the beginning.

Barron Trump attends a private school in West Palm Beach, Fla., approximately 1,200 miles away from Judge Merchan’s show trial.

What a spectacle it would be if Judge Roy had U.S. Marshals arrest Trump as he left the graduation.

It would play directly into Trump’s hands.

We aren’t sure if it would allow Trump to carry California, but we do think it would persuade a majority of independent voters that the Democrats are completely out of control and the only hope of stopping them is father and graduation attendee Donald Trump.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.