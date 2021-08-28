Will Australia Meekly Accept a Return to Prison Colony Status?

The Associated Press tells us, “More than 250 people who were protesting coronavirus lockdowns in Australia were arrested Saturday and many face fines for defying health orders, authorities said.”

That’s not enough.

It’s going to take truly massive civil disobedience to make the Branch Covidians running the government in Australia to return to their senses. More than 250 is just a down payment.

This week on Tucker Carlson’s show Matt Walsh commented, “…when it comes to Australia, there is a sort of poetic — there's something poetic about seeing the country come full circle and back around to being a prison colony again, which is basically what it is there and I think when we look at that, what we see, as you pointed out that if the people will tolerate it, then the people in charge of the country will do it.”

Exactly.

Once the authorities have drunk from the fountain of power, they will keep drinking until the populace rises up. Australians have been passive far too long.

The protests in question were said to have been organized by using encrypted online chat groups. The AP makes it sound sinister, without offering an explanation.

The reason is the Flustapo monitors social media looking for anti–lockdown protests. When they get a time and a location these Faucists shut down public transportation in the area to make it hard for citizens to gather.

Australians are essentially under house arrest. All Australians — expect those making the rules.

Under this Authoritarian Virus Regime, only one person per household is allowed to leave the house to shop for food or essentials and departures are limited to one a day.

Shopping is limited to within a three–mile radius of your home and be certain you know what you want because BROWSING IS PROHIBITED. Authorities will be checking for lists, so write legibly.

Obese people, next to the elderly, are most at risk from Covid, so naturally exercise is being limited. One hour per day outside with one other person from your household.

This means if you have a five–person household, on any given day one can go outside to shop. Two can exercise and the other two can wait inside for Covid to come calling.

The only other allowed reasons for departing your house are medical care, “caregiving services” or “essential work” like making totalitarian rules and forcing other people to submit.

The face-Taliban is back, too. Masks are mandatory outside, unless you are exercising. Please make sure to notify the authorities when your session starts.

Then there are travel permits, vaccine rules, test rules and all the other follow–the–superstition safetyism that plagues the Western World.

Scientifically, this is the equivalent of dunking to find witches.

You don’t catch Covid outside. Most masks, especially homemade ones, appear to be useless. Vaccines are no guarantee of immunity. Positive tests don’t equal active symptoms. Humans can’t control a virus.

Australians no longer live in a democracy.

The longer they let these Faucists run roughshod over them, the longer it will take to win their freedom back.

Earlier truck drivers threatened to go on a nationwide strike.

They need to do it. Citizens need continue massive civil disobedience. Hold mask–burning parties. Other professions need to fight back by either striking or walking off the job.

Is there a leader in Australia who will step to the fore and lead citizens out of this nightmare? Someone who will demonstrate once and for all the Flu-stapo can’t arrest them all?

If there is, it’s time to show up.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.