GOP Seeks to Tie N.Y., N.J. Dems to Mamdani

The National Republican Congressional Committee is launching a modest ad buy seeking to link several New York and New Jersey Democrat lawmakers to Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat New York City mayoral nominee.

The campaign targets Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y.; Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.; and Rep. Josh Riley, D-N.Y.; along with Rep. Nellie Pou, D-N.J.

The ad features a caption of Mamdani next to the lawmakers saying "Together, we can raise the taxes, defund the police and build a Socialist New York."

"If Democrats had their way, Mamdani's pro-criminal, open-borders, anti-law enforcement, and antisemitic agenda would be the law of the land," Maureen O'Toole, a spokeswoman for the NRCC said to The Hill.

A spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Republicans would prefer to talk about the potential mayor of New York City rather than their own agenda.

"Laura Gillen, Tom Suozzi, and Josh Riley are laser focused on delivering real solutions for their constituents, and voters in their districts aren't buying these baseless and desperate attacks," Riya Vashi said in a statement. "It's clear Republicans would rather talk about who the Mayor of New York City may be than answer for their own toxic agenda because they know that slashing health care and raising costs on working families to give tax breaks to billionaires isn't exactly a winning message."

Mamdani met several House Democrats Wednesday in Washington and is meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Friday in Brooklyn. Jeffries has yet to endorse Mamdani.