Minneapolis GOP Chair to Newsmax: Socialist Mayor Could 'Kill Our City'

Minneapolis Republican Party chair Diane Napper told Newsmax on Friday that the upcoming mayoral election could “kill” the city if a socialist were to win.

Five Democrats are competing for the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party nomination for Minneapolis mayor, including incumbent Jacob Frey and state Sen. Omar Fateh, who will enter the party’s convention this weekend with the largest two groups of delegates, according to Axios.

When asked on “Wake Up America” if Democrats nominating Fateh, a progressive who’s been compared to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, would “help accelerate the shift to common sense” in the party, Napper said, “I'm hoping that that's the case.”

She continued, “You know, we've got lots of problems here in Minneapolis, and socialism is certainly not going to solve any of them. It will kill our city. The economic impact that it will have driving out business. Which, you know, if you want people to have jobs, they need the businesses there to provide those jobs.”

Napper criticized the push for “raising the minimum wage,” which she said would hurt businesses in the state, saying, “small businesses can't survive with overregulation, overtaxation, etc."

When asked about Fateh’s criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration and education policies as “cruel,” Napper said that Democrats “want to make this about Trump, but really this is about Minneapolis.”

She added, “It's about what people in Minneapolis can do to help themselves. The economic opportunities that a mayor can provide by lowering taxes. We've got a lot of democratic socialists on our city council currently, and their policies are already destroying the city. So the focus doesn't need to be on the federal level, it needs to be on the local level.”

