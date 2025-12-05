ZOA Condemns Sen. Van Hollen for 'Hostility' Toward Israel

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is blasting Sen. Chris Van Hollen, accusing him of repeated "hostility" toward Israel and saying the Maryland Democrat has become one of Capitol Hill's most aggressive critics of the Jewish state.

ZOA said it supports remarks from Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Washington CEO Ron Halber, who told reporters this week that Van Hollen has "lost his way with support for Israel" and has become "the leading senator agitating against Israel in the United States Senate."

ZOA also condemned what it called a personal attack from a Van Hollen spokesperson, who accused Halber by name of being an "apologist for the Netanyahu government," a characterization Halber rejected.

According to Jewish Insider, the public dispute erupted after Halber criticized Van Hollen at a JCRC breakfast event in the Maryland suburbs, telling reporters the senator's public messaging shows "a lack of empathy for Jewish suffering" and a one-sided approach toward Israel's strategic reality.

Halber said the situation is particularly painful because the senator and the JCRC have worked together for years on domestic priorities, including support for Jewish institutions.

Several high-profile Maryland Democrats attended the breakfast, including Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, along with multiple House members and local officials, Jewish Insider reported.

Van Hollen's office defended the senator, saying he supports Israel but believes Israeli government actions "have increasingly not aligned with our values," and claimed Halber does not represent the "diversity of views" among Maryland Jews.

Halber countered that the JCRC brings together a broad coalition of organizations and strives to represent mainstream community consensus.

In a sharply worded statement, ZOA argued Van Hollen's record reflects "shameful" hostility toward Israel that predates Oct. 7 and has intensified since.

ZOA cited the senator's support for restricting U.S. weapons transfers to Israel, his criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza, and his backing of policies ZOA says empower the Palestinian Authority despite longstanding concerns over its "pay-for-slay" compensation for terrorists.

ZOA also accused Van Hollen of lending credibility to Hamas-aligned narratives and of offering disproportionate criticism of Israel compared with condemnations of Hamas.

ZOA National President Morton A. Klein said Van Hollen has become "a nightmare for his Jewish and pro-Israel constituents," accusing him of repeating "blood-libel" claims and acting as "a spokesman for Israel's enemies."

ZOA pointed to a reported public reprimand letter from dozens of Maryland rabbis expressing alarm at the senator's rhetoric.

The clash comes as Van Hollen's national profile inside Democrat politics rises.

Axios last month reported that liberal groups were circulating talking points promoting Van Hollen as a potential next Senate minority leader, at a time of internal frustration with Senate Democrat leadership.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.