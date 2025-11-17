ZOA Opposes Trump Plan to Sell F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

On the eve of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's state visit to Washington, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) issued a forceful warning to the Trump administration, denouncing its reported plan to green-light the sale of advanced U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

The organization argues that approving the sale would violate longstanding American legal obligations to preserve Israel's Qualitative Military Edge (QME) in the Middle East and could put U.S. national security technology at risk.

ZOA National President Morton A. Klein said the proposed deal represents "one of the most dangerous U.S. military transfers in modern history."

"Selling F-35s to Saudi Arabia would substantially impair Israel's qualitative military edge and would put extremely sensitive American technology within reach of regimes that are hostile to U.S. interests," Klein said.

"An F-35 can reach Israel in minutes. Giving Saudi Arabia a fleet larger than Israel's is not only reckless, it violates U.S. law and common sense."

At the core of ZOA's opposition is the legal requirement codified in 22 U.S. Code § 2776(h), which obligates the United States to ensure Israel's ability to counter any credible regional threat with minimal casualties.

Selling dozens of fifth-generation F-35s – Saudi Arabia has reportedly sought 48 aircraft, more than Israel currently possesses – would challenge that mandate, the organization argues.

While U.S. administrations have occasionally weighed transferring advanced weaponry to Gulf nations, Washington has historically denied or modified such sales to safeguard Israel's military edge.

Previous examples include:

Advanced drones withheld from Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the 2000s because their range and payload could threaten Israel.

Upgrades to F-15 fighter jets that were delayed or altered to ensure Israeli superiority over neighboring states.

Precision-guided munitions blocked or slowed when concerns grew that they could be used in ways that destabilized the region.

"There has always been a bright line when it comes to protecting Israel's QME, and this sale crosses it outright," Klein said.

ZOA also said Saudi Arabia still lacks formal diplomatic relations with Israel, continues to boycott Israeli products and imposes entry bans on Israeli citizens.

In addition, Riyadh has repeatedly tied normalization to the creation of a Palestinian state, something ZOA views as undermining Israel's security.

"Saudi Arabia is making hostile demands on Israel even while asking the U.S. for the world's most advanced aircraft. That alone should disqualify this sale," Klein said.

The organization points to Saudi Arabia's recent foreign policy moves as further justification for blocking the deal.

Riyadh's growing strategic cooperation with China, including the recent "Blue Sword-2025" joint naval exercises, raises fears that advanced F-35 tech could be exposed to Beijing.

"The risk of U.S. stealth technology ending up in Chinese or even Iranian hands is far too great, especially given Saudi Arabia's expanding military relationships with both countries," Klein warned.

While the Trump administration has signaled optimism about Saudi Arabia possibly joining the Abraham Accords, ZOA insists that even formal normalization would not erase the threat.

"A signature can be torn up by the next regime. But F-35s, once delivered, cannot be taken back," Klein noted. "We cannot mortgage Israel's safety on the hope that future Saudi rulers will remain friendly."

The controversy echoes ZOA's longstanding concerns, including its warning after the $350 billion U.S.-Saudi arms package announced in 2017.

Klein reiterated that some American-supplied weapons in the Middle East have ultimately been used against U.S. forces or their allies.

"History shows that weapons we supply with the best of intentions often end up in the wrong hands. The F-35 sale is simply not worth the enormous risk," Klein said.