Zelenskyy, European Leaders Hold Call with Trump on Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the visiting leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday and discussed their peace efforts, the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

In a statement on X, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and all its allies were ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air and at sea for at least 30 days starting on Monday.

He described the phone call as "productive."