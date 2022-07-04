Katy Perry Leads Female Celebs 'Canceling' Independence Day due to Abortion Ruling

Singer Katy Perry, actress Jessica Chastain, reality TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and other female celebrities used their respective platforms to "cancel" this Independence Day on Monday, in the wake of the Supreme Court recently overturning Roe v. Wade, which had previously made abortion legal in the United States.

Perry, whose song "Firework" has become an unofficial anthem of Independence Day, posted her critique of women's rights in the United States using a new viral meme.

"'Baby you're a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh," Perry penned on social media.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim's sister, shared the same meme on their Instagram Stories, which read: "4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of independence. Sincerely, Women."

And Chastain expressed herself on social media with a quick message, followed by two middle fingers pointed upward.

''Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights," Chastain wrote.

In other celebrity protests, singer Lizzo pledged to donate proceeds from her shapewear brand, Yitty, to the National Network of Abortion Funds over the holiday weekend.

Actress Diane Kruger had a succinct post on Instagram, saying: "Not much to celebrate America."

Actress Lisa Rinna said on social media: "While you are in between cocktails and hot dogs celebrating the 4th don't forget Roe V Wade was overturned. ... Don't let them take away ALL OF OUR RIGHTS."

Reality TV show host Padma Lakshmi baked a red, white and blue cake bearing the message "Separate Church & State."

In her caption, Lakshmi wrote: "Not much to celebrate this 4th, I'm afraid. Let's just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice.

"No matter what, we'll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace."

And 'New Girl'' actress Zooey Deschanel shared a post on Twitter during the holiday wearing a T-shirt with "Pro Roe 1973" printed on the front — signifying the year that the Roe v. Wade ruling was made.