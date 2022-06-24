Trump: Supreme Court Abortion Ruling 'Only Made Possible Because I Delivered '

Former President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court's Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as "the biggest win for life in a generation," noting that it was "only made possible" by his actions as president.

The court overturned the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The decision sends the issue back to the states to regulate.

In a statement issued by his Save America PAC, Trump said:

Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. It was my great honor to do so! I did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOs who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people. These major Victories prove that even though the Radical Left is doing everything in their power to destroy our Country, your Rights are being protected, the Country is being defended, and there is still hope and time to Save America! I will never stop fighting for the Great People of our Nation!

In an earlier interview, Trump praised the court for "following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago.

He told Fox News, "This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged."

Asked whether he felt he played a role in the court’s decision given his conservative nominees, Trump said, "God made the decision."

During his presidency, Trump appointed conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. All three were among the majority in a 6-3 decision on Friday for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

When asked if he had a message for any of his supporters who might be pro-choice, Trump told Fox News: “I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody."