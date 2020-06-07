DHS' Wolf: Administration's 'Early Action' Quelled Protest Violence

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday credited “early action” by the Trump administration — including federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C. — to more peaceful protests in recent days.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Wolf defended President Donald Trump’s call to governors in which he urged them to “dominate” the protesters.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind when the president made those comments we were seeing cities burned, we were seeing looting and rioting that was out of control,” he said.

“Over the last several days we’ve seen that violent protest and that violent looting and rioting diminish,” he said. “It’s not by happenstance, it’s not by chance, it’s because we took early action. Can you imagine if we had not done anything, if we had not done anything, if we had not increased our police presence in the D.C. area and cities across the country? The rioting and looting would continue.”

He also said using active-duty military won’t be taken “off the table” to handle riots.

“From a law enforcement perspective, I would say making sure that we keep all the tools in or toolbox ready and available is very, very important. We don’t want to take anything off the table,” he said.

In a separate interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Wolf denied accusations that there’s systemic racism in law enforcement.

“I do not think we have systematic racism problem with law enforcement officers,” he said, adding, “Do I acknowledge some officers that abuse their jobs? Yes, we need to hold them accountable… we can do more, but to paint with this broad brush of systemic racism is a disservice.”

“What we see is by and large law enforcement doing their jobs,” he added.

He said DHS and federal law enforcement “will continue to monitor” D.C. protests.

“What we saw over the past week is really a city out of control, and I’m happy to say that over the last several days we’re seen that violence decrease… we will continue to monitor that,” he said.