Tags: wisconsin | elections | gop | midterms

RNC Wins Wisconsin Election Lawsuit

A woman casts her ballot at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 06:01 PM EDT

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday granted the Republican National Committee's request for a temporary injunction ordering the county clerk to stop violating state laws that permit the public's right to observe the election and voting process, including during in-person absentee voting,the RNC announced. 

Early voting in Wisconsin started on October 25, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The judge approved the RNC's request just hours after it was filed, with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stating that "in less than 24 hours, the RNC successfully sued and won in Green Bay to ensure the city's Democrat election officials follow the law on the books in Wisconsin."

She added that "bipartisan poll watching is a constitutional right in Wisconsin, and now the Green Bay clerk will have to let them in the room to observe. We are grateful the court granted a swift and decisive victory for Wisconsinites, and the RNC will continue to fight for election transparency across the country."

Green Bay had been unlawfully restricting Republican Party observers, keeping them outside of the room where in-person absentee voting took place.

The RNC said that it tried to work with Green Bay but they refused to grant proper access as required by state election statutes and thus there was no choice but to sue.

The RNC said it was its 75th case of election integrity litigation so far this cycle.

In the complaint, the RNC said preventing poll watchers from observing the entire voting process "will only cast doubt on the administration of our elections and cause a lack of voter confidence in our electoral process," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 06:01 PM
