Over 100 Election Lawsuits Filed During Midterm Cycle

More than 100 lawsuits related to election laws and issues were filed during the 2022 midterm election cycle, including more than 70 by the Republican National Committee alone, the Washington Examiner reports.

An RNC spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week that Chair Ronna McDaniel is looking to make this the RNC's "most litigious" election cycle, through suits challenging election laws passed by Democrats and by intervening in suits that have been brought in Republican states by the Biden administration.

These lawsuits came about due to a "multimillion-dollar investment into building an election integrity operations infrastructure that draws on its legal, political, data, and communications resources."

Michael Bars, the executive director of the Election Transparency Initiative, added that "after the shortcomings of the last election, a proactive and pre-emptive legal strategy is critical to the election integrity voters deserve in 2022, 2024, and beyond."

Omar Ochoa, a former federal law clerk who now practices law in Texas, told the Examiner: "The truth is, there's always been election litigation throughout the country's history for a variety of reasons. But now it seems to be just kind of a different subject matter ... and that's voter access to elections."

Liberal groups have also filed a number of election lawsuits, including two in Arizona this week aimed at preventing voter intimidation at ballot drop-off boxes.