WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wisconsin | election law | disabilities | voting

Wis. Judge Changes Law 4 Months Before Election Day

By    |   Tuesday, 02 July 2024 05:43 PM EDT

With four months to go before Election Day, Judge Everett Mitchell in Dane County, Wisconsin, ruled that disabled state voters can request and download electronic ballots, potentially creating an administrative headache in the battleground state this fall.

According to the New York Post, Mitchell issued a temporary injunction last week that effectively modifies a portion of the election administration in a state that had problems tabulating absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

The judge's injunction allows voters who self-certify they cannot read or complete a ballot unaided to request electronic ballots from election clerks, which can be completed with assistive technology and mailed back.

The ruling leaves little time for clerks in nearly 2,000 municipalities to adjust to the change.

According to The Associated Press, deputy attorneys from Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul's office argued the change in procedure could create confusion among voters and clerks, as well as security risks.

"This court cannot change the rules of the election now ... regardless of how hard or easy it is to make those changes," Assistant Attorney General Karla Keckhaver told Mitchell at a hearing last week, according to the AP.

More than 72 county clerks and 1,800 municipal clerks are responsible for administering Wisconsin's election.

According to the AP, the hearing was part of a lawsuit filed in April by Disability Rights Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters and four disabled people. The groups contend that many people with disabilities cannot cast paper ballots without assistance, which violates their right to cast their vote in secret.

Current Wisconsin law allows military and overseas voters to request absentee paper ballots and mail them back.

Prior to the judge's injunction, disabled voters would have cast their ballot in the same way as an absentee voter, which would be to request an absentee ballot from the local election clerk, complete the paper ballot after receiving it in the mail, and mail it back or drop it off at the clerk's office.

Republican state lawmakers filed an appeal in Waukesha County, according to the Post, arguing that Mitchell is changing the status quo just before a major election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission would not comment on ongoing litigation.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
With four months to go before Election Day, Judge Everett Mitchell in Dane County, Wisconsin, ruled that disabled state voters can request and download electronic ballots, potentially creating an administrative headache in the battleground state this fall.
wisconsin, election law, disabilities, voting
367
2024-43-02
Tuesday, 02 July 2024 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved