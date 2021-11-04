Winsome Sears Hits Out at Joy Reid for Calling Republicans 'Dangerous'

Republican Winsome Sears, who won election as lieutenant governor of Virginia earlier this week, hit out at MSNBC host Joy Reid for saying Republicans are "dangerous," after GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin won Tuesday.

"You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous, that this isn't a party that's just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy, that, at this point, they're dangerous," Reid said on her show Tuesday night. "They're dangerous to our national security, because stoking that kind of soft, white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff."

"I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show," Sears told Fox News' "The Story" on Wednesday, after hearing what she said. "Let's see if she's woman enough to do that. I'd go in a heartbeat."

Sears added, "And we'd have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will. She talks about white supremacy. Does she know I ran against a white supremacist? I mean Joy, come on. Get your facts straight, and then come talk to me."

Sears said in an address to supporters on election night: "I am at a loss for words for the first time in my life."

"What you are looking at is the American dream. The American dream."

"When my father came to this country Aug. 11 of 1963, he came at the height of the civil rights movement from Jamaica, and he only came with $1.75," she added. "When I joined the Marine Corps I was still a Jamaican, but this country had done so much for me I was willing, willing to die for this country."