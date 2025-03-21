Study: Wikipedia Distorted Pages of Trump Cabinet Nominees

Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia anyone can edit, distorted the descriptions of various Cabinet nominees after President Donald Trump named them "in an attempt to highlight damaging information," according to the Media Research Center.

The changes were made to the entries of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought's Wikipedia page was also impacted.

According to the MRC, changes made by Wikipedia were significant, including "manufacturing entirely new negative sections on the nominees' pages, overhauling nominees' "personal life" sections, changing the characterization of incidents described, and substantially increasing existing coverage of controversial material/events."

One edit included removing three medals from Hegseth's "info box" at the top of his page and peppering his page with sexual assault allegations.

It's not the first time Wikipedia has been accused of political bias. Last year, the Manhattan Institute said entries were "more likely to attach negative sentiment to terms representative of right-leaning political orientation than to their left-leaning counterparts."

"Moreover, terms suggestive of right-of-center political stances are more frequently connected with emotions of anger and disgust than those suggestive of a left-of-center stance," it added.