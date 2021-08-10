White House Surprised by Cuomo Resignation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not inform President Joe Biden of his plans to resign ahead of his announcement on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters later that day.

"The president made clear his views last week, and those stand," Psaki said during a press conference, when asked about Biden’s reaction to Cuomo’s resignation.

Biden previously called for Cuomo to step down following the conclusion of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation, which determined that Cuomo harassed multiple current and former staffers.

"Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories, and an investigation overseen by the attorney general, that, of course concluded today, in an outcome that the president called for just last week,” Psaki added.

Biden later said in remarks to reporters that "the impact is all on Andrew Cuomo and his decision to make that judgment, and I respect his decision.”

Psaki noted that the White House has yet to speak with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to replace Cuomo as governor of New York.

"We look forward to working with her and with a range of New York officials and continuing to deliver relief to the people of New York as we work to fight the pandemic, put people back to work and show people government can work for them," Psaki said.