Jen Psaki Tears Up on Podcast While Addressing Florida's Anti-LGBTQ Laws

White House press secretary Jen Psaki apparently broke into tears during a recent podcast appearance, while expressing her dismay with anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida.

While appearing on the "News Not Noise" podcast with host Jessica Yellin, Psaki — who will reportedly be leaving the White House next month for a TV opportunity on MSNBC — claims that Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill has had a divisive and "cruel" effect on the American people.

"This is a political-wedge issue, an attempt to win a culture war," said Psaki, while attempting to hold back tears.

"And (Republican leaders are) doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids, especially. I'm going to get emotional about this issue because it's horrible.

"It's like kids who are bullied, and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families," said Psaki. "And you look at some of these laws in these states, and it is going after parents who are in loving relationships, who have kids. It's completely outrageous."

Psaki then added: "There are so many layers of this that are just outrageous, and I hope people continue to educate themselves on this because it is a bad side of politics ... And I will not cry again during this interview, I promise you. This is an issue that makes me very crazy."

Last week, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill which expressly prohibits classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" with children in third grade or younger, "or in a manner that is not age-appropriate."

At last count, similar legislation has been proposed or passed in Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Idaho, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

In the aftermath, DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw reportedly characterized Psaki's podcast appearance as "troubling."

"Why is it so important to (Psaki) for teachers to instruct children in grades K-3 about transgenderism and sexuality?" asked Pushaw rhetorically.

According to Yahoo, recent polling showed a majority of likely Florida voters favored the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Among left-leaning groups, the proposal has an alternative moniker of the "Don't Say Gay Bill," even though such language is not found in the legislation.

Back in February, President Joe Biden referred to the Parental Rights in Education bill as "hateful."