Costumed Bunny Interrupts President Biden Twice During WH Easter Egg Roll

Did President Joe Biden have security detail inside a bunny costume during Sunday's Easter Egg Roll at the White House?

Or did a White House staffer don the bunny suit?

These are the palace-intrigue questions being raised Monday, after two tweet videos showed President Biden being escorted away from separate conversations on Sunday — by a pesky bunny rabbit.

And in both cases, the rabbit wildly flailed its arms while directly facing President Biden — thus getting his attention — as if it had been a pre-planned signal for urging the president to keep moving.

Sunday's Easter Egg Roll had been a long-standing White House tradition, prior to the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The purpose: A number of children and their parents gather on the South Lawn, and enjoy the scavenger games that accompany Easter egg hunts.

It's typically one of the most relaxed, informal events on a president's yearly schedule.

For his part, President Biden seemed happy to engage with different groups in the videos — before being ushered away by the costumed rabbit.

For Tweet #1, President Biden was apparently discussing "Afghanistan" with people off-camera. And then the bunny makes its first appearance to capture the president's attention ... and then move him to a different lawn sector.

For the second Tweet video, filmed from a greater distance, President Biden had been talking with parents and children behind a tiny white gate — all of whom were wearing facemasks — only to be interrupted and shooed away by the same rabbit.

Did any members of the White House media crack the case on who donned the rabbit costume?

On Sunday, White House assistant Angela Perez tweeted this photo — presumably of herself — in the bunny costume. The message read:

"Hopping on a zoom call. (bunny emoji)"

And during Biden's Easter Egg Roll balcony speech, the rabbit costume that Perez had apparently worn was humorously flanking President Biden ... not unlike the infamous "Left Shark" in Katy Perry's Super Bowl halftime show from a few years ago.