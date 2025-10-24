D.C. Golf Course Trump Aims to Rebrand Gets East Wing Dirt

With demolition of the White House's East Wing now complete, some of the debris has been transported to a Washington, D.C., golf course that President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed an interest in refurbishing.

Dump trucks were seen rumbling the few miles between the White House and Hains Point Island on the Potomac River, where they deposited sandy-colored debris.

Each truck carried a construction worker and a Secret Service staffer, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the project who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The source said some of the dirt will be relocated elsewhere, while the rest will be used to form new mounds at East Potomac Golf Links, a public course.

A USA Today video showed dump trucks unloading dirt at the course as golfers teed off nearby.

The East Wing was torn down to make way for a privately funded, $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom that Trump has said will serve multiple purposes, including hosting foreign leaders.

The Department of the Interior reportedly is repurposing soil from the construction site for use on federal lands across Washington.

WJLA-TV reported that one truck dropped rubble at DC Materials, a Hyattsville, Maryland, concrete-recycling plant also involved in the demolition work.

An Interior Department official told the Washington Examiner the effort is "an example of how this construction is contributing to the environment and beautification of D.C."

No taxpayer funds are being used to move the soil, the official said.

Politico reported last month that Trump has set his sights on refurbishing and rebranding the East Potomac course, located on a narrow strip of land between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and The Wharf.

The president autographed a rendering of a new golden logo — nearly identical to those used at his other properties — for what could be called "Washington National Golf Course."