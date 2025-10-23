WATCH TV LIVE

East Wing Demolished as WH Moves Forward With Ballroom

Thursday, 23 October 2025 01:27 PM EDT

The entire White House East Wing has been demolished as President Donald Trump moves forward with a ballroom construction, Associated Press photos on Thursday showed.

The East Wing, where first ladies created history, planned state dinners, and promoted causes, is now history itself. The two-story structure of drawing rooms and offices, including workspace for first ladies and their staffs, has been turned into rubble, demolished as part of the Republican president's plan to build what he said is now a $300 million ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House.

Trump said Wednesday that keeping the East Wing would have "hurt a very, very expensive, beautiful building" that he said presidents have wanted for years.

He said "me and some friends of mine" will pay for the ballroom at no cost to taxpayers.

Trump allowed the demolition to begin this week despite not yet having approval from the relevant government agencies with jurisdiction over construction on federal property.

Preservationists have also urged the Trump administration to halt the demolition until plans for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom can go through the required public review process.

