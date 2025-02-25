DOGE Administrator's Name Revealed

A White House official on Tuesday revealed that Amy Gleason, a former healthcare investment executive, is acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative for which billionaire Elon Musk has been the public face.

Gleason previously served in the first Trump administration as a senior adviser to the U.S. Digital Service, which the Trump administration has transformed into DOGE.

Gleason's role was reported by mutiple media outlets, including the Washington Examiner, The New York Times, and CNN.

The unidentified White House official revealed Gleason's name to reporters after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined tin Tuesday's daily briefing to identify the person officially in charge of DOGE .

While Musk is a driving force behind DOGE's cost-cutting endeavor, a White House court filing last week stated Musk is a White House employee and senior adviser to the president, not an employee DOGE, and has no decision-making authority over it.