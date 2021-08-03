Maxine Waters Urges CDC to Extend Moratorium on Renters

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is urging the CDC to extend a moratorium on evictions that began early in the COVID-19 epidemic.

President Biden said he was not going to try to extend the moratorium, and called on Congress to take action. But Waters is skeptical that the CDC can act - the agency recently maintained that it could not find legal grounds to do so.

"I don't buy that the CDC can't extend the eviction moratorium - something it has already done in the past!" Waters tweeted. "Who is going to stop them? Who is going to penalize them? There is no official ruling saying that they cannot extend this moratorium. C'mon CDC - have a heart! Just do it!”

The Congressional Black Caucus intensified pressure on the White House to issue an immediate extension of the moratorium.

The White House, meanwhile, is pressuring state and local governments to adopt policies to protect renters after the eviction moratorium expired and emphasized that the federal government has provided $46.5 billion so that renters can stay in their homes. It also accused states and cities of being “too slow to act,” preventing that aid from reaching those who were adversely affected by the pandemic.

The White House said it would have supported an extension of the moratorium but noted that the Supreme Court had signaled in a 5-4 vote in late June that it wouldn’t back further extensions. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that Congress would have to act to extend the moratorium. The White House noted that state-level efforts to stop evictions would spare a third of the country from evictions over the next month, PBS reported.