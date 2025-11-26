Trump Video Hails Burgum's Work to 'Make D.C. Beautiful Again'

President Donald Trump hailed his vowed cleanup of Washington, D.C., led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, posting a statement and a video on Truth Social showing a "filthy" Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

"This is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I fix it," Trump wrote Wednesday morning.

"Study it hard because you won't be seeing this Biden filth and incompetence much longer!"

The video shows green water being pumped out of the park's reflecting pool, accompanied by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli singing "Time to Say Goodbye."

The video concludes with a banner reading "Make D.C. Beautiful Again," a play on Trump's "Make America Great Again" mantra, and then shows an illustration of the U.S. Department of the Interior logo being wiped clean of mud and filth, accompanied by the sound of a squeegee.

The Reflecting Pool, a century-old landmark long plagued by structural issues, has required restoration for decades. Its most significant overhaul occurred between 2010 and 2012, when engineers stabilized the sinking basin, replaced the cracked concrete floor, and modernized its water-circulation systems.

Trump's video portrays the cleanup as a symbol of national decline under former President Joe Biden and the long-running Democrat leadership of the nation's capital.