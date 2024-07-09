House Freedom Caucus Ousts Davidson, Nehls Quits

The conservative House Freedom Caucus on Monday night voted to oust one member who supported a challenger to the group's chairman, prompting another member to resign in response, the Washington Examiner reports.

The panel voted to eject Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, after he broke with the group's leadership and endorsed a Republican rival to Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., who went on to lose to that opponent in the state's GOP primary last month.

The Hill reports that Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., submitted a motion on Monday evening for the HFC board to consider whether Davidson is a member in good standing. The board determined that he was not, meaning that just a simple majority was required to remove him from the group rather than 80% of the vote.

Following this vote, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, gave a statement to The Hill, noting that while he supports the group's "conservative agenda," he will no longer be a member of the caucus.

"I respect the HFC and have been aligned with their conservative positions. I want to grow the organization and encourage more members to join," Nehls said.

"With tonight's vote, it was clear that is not their objective. I value what the HFC brings to the table and I can assure them I will continue to support their conservative agenda I just won't be a member."

The House Freedom Caucus declined to comment on the vote or Nehls' resignation from the group, saying through a spokesperson that the "HFC does not comment on membership or internal processes."