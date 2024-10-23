WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: warren buffett | kamala harris | donald trump | endorsement

Billionaire Buffett Not Endorsing Presidential Candidate

By    |   Wednesday, 23 October 2024 10:20 PM EDT

Warren Buffett, the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said Wednesday he will not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump in this year's election.

Buffett has previously endorsed Democrats for president, such as Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Instead, he is taking a neutral stance.

A statement from Berkshire Hathaway released Wednesday said that any claims of political support from him would be "fraudulent" and warned about the misuse of Buffett's likeness through artificial intelligence.

"In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett's endorsement of investment products, as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates," the statement said. "Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates."

Buffett told CNBC on Wednesday: "I'm worried about people impersonating me and that's why we put that on the Berkshire website. Nobody should believe anybody saying I'm telling them how to invest or how to vote."

He added the statement stems partly from a fake political endorsement that appeared on Instagram.

"I don't even know how to get on Instagram," he said. "Anything they see with my image or my voice, it just ain't me."

The move comes as prominent figures such as Bill Gates and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon have quietly backed Harris, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has thrown significant support behind Trump.

Buffett, 94, has run Berkshire Hathaway since 1956 and is worth an estimated $144.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Warren Buffett, the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said Wednesday he will not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump in this year's election.
warren buffett, kamala harris, donald trump, endorsement
261
2024-20-23
Wednesday, 23 October 2024 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved