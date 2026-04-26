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Tags: tim sheehy | trump | white house ballroom

Sen. Sheehy Moves to Fast-Track White House Ballroom

By    |   Sunday, 26 April 2026 09:09 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Sheehy, on X Sunday, wrote that, following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, he will introduce legislation to streamline construction of President Donald Trump's proposed White House ballroom.

The Montana Republican said, "This week I will introduce and seek unanimous consent for legislation providing express approval for construction of a presidential ballroom.

"It is an embarrassment to the strongest nation on earth that we cannot host gatherings in our nation's capital, including ones attended by our president, without the threat of violence and attempted assassinations."

The senator insisted that "there is no place for political violence in America. Unfortunately, it seems, too many people believe trying to kill our president and members of our government is acceptable."

Sheehy stressed that "a president of any party should be able to host events in a secure area without attendees worrying about their safety. This is common sense. Let's get it done."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Sen. Tim Sheehy wrote on X on Sunday that, following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, he will introduce legislation to streamline construction of President Donald Trump's proposed White House ballroom.
tim sheehy, trump, white house ballroom
154
2026-09-26
Sunday, 26 April 2026 09:09 PM
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