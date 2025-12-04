War Dept IG Releases Signal Chat Report

The Department of War's inspector general released a report that suggested War Secretary Pete Hegseth did not violate federal law when he shared sensitive military information via the Signal messaging app.

The evaluation, which focused on whether the secretary and other personnel complied with Department of War policies for using the commercial messaging application for official business, also reviewed adherence to classification rules and federal record-retention requirements.

According to acting IG Steven Stebbins, the controversy traces back to operational details surrounding U.S. strikes that began March 15.

The report said that at 8:54 p.m. EDT on March 14 — about 17 hours before the operation began — the commander of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) sent an email to senior Pentagon leadership that was classified SECRET//NOFORN.

That email contained operational updates, including "detailed information on the means and timing of the strikes," and was classified in line with Executive Order 13526 and USCENTCOM's security classification guide, the report found.

The watchdog review did not accuse Hegseth of breaking federal law. Instead, its key recommendation was aimed at USCENTCOM's internal processes: The IG urged the chief of the command's Special Security Office to review classification procedures for compliance with DOD Manual 5200.01, Volume 2, and to issue additional guidance if needed to ensure proper "portion marking" of classified information.

Notably, the report said it made no additional recommendations beyond that USCENTCOM classification review.

It pointed readers to a separate inspector general report — an evaluation of policy and oversight regarding non-DOD-controlled electronic messaging systems — which recommended improved training for senior officials on proper device and messaging use.

The IG said that once those corrective actions are implemented and followed, they would satisfy information security and record-keeping requirements.

U.S. senators had received a full IG report before an edited version was made public Thursday.

Newsmax previously reported that a Pentagon inspector general review found Hegseth violated certain departmental procedures when he shared sensitive military information on Signal, while also noting that a source familiar with the report said Hegseth has declassification authority — a key distinction that would weigh against claims he violated federal law.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told The Wall Street Journal that the uproar reflects a pattern of political efforts to damage Hegseth, arguing critics simply shifted tactics after confirmation fights failed.

Schmitt said President Donald Trump continues to have confidence in Hegseth.

While Democrats and legacy media have seized on the Signal dispute as a fresh line of attack, the IG's evaluation underscores a central point for conservatives: The real fix is tightening procedures, improving training, and ensuring classification markings are handled correctly.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.