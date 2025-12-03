IG: Hegseth Broke Protocol but Had Power to Declassify

A Pentagon inspector general review has found that War Secretary Pete Hegseth violated certain departmental procedures earlier this year when he shared sensitive military information via the Signal messaging app.

But a source briefed on the report told Newsmax national security correspondent Carla Babb that Hegseth has the authority to declassify Pentagon information, which suggests he did not break federal law.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., reviewed the document Wednesday and dismissed the dispute surrounding "Signalgate" as another attempt to politically damage Hegseth.

"The arc of the story is that it's just a never-ending stream of efforts to undermine Pete Hegseth, right? The whole controversy," Schmitt told The Wall Street Journal.

"So, they didn't get him in the confirmation process? Make a big deal out of this. ... So, it's just an ongoing effort. I wouldn't expect it to end with this, but I think again, the president has faith in Secretary Hegseth. I think he's doing a great job."

The watchdog findings come as Hegseth faces bipartisan scrutiny over a Sept. 2 military operation targeting an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean. Eleven people were killed, two of whom died after a second attack.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized Hegseth for authorizing Navy Vice Adm. Frank Bradley to conduct the follow-up strike.

Hegseth reportedly declined an in-person interview with the inspector general but submitted a statement asserting that he intentionally declassified the information he shared, maintaining it posed no risk to service members or ongoing missions.

Babb's source, however, said the IG determined that the operational specifics — shared in Signal chats that included top national security officials and, inadvertently, a journalist — could have posed risks if intercepted.

An unclassified version of the report is expected Thursday.

The investigation began in April after Hegseth shared details about a U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen on a group Signal chat that included senior national security officials and journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic. He also shared the information on another Signal chat that included his wife.

The information Hegseth shared came from a classified message marked SECRET//NOFORN, which was sent to Hegseth by Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, through the Pentagon's classified Secret Internet Protocol Router Network.

Journal sources say Hegseth relayed the strike plans on a private Signal channel but removed the classification markings.

The review was completed in September but was not transmitted to congressional lawmakers until this week, partially because of the government shutdown.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.