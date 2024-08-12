Hackers Reveal Voting Machine Flaws, No Fix Before Election

With less than 90 days until the November election, top hackers at DEF CON's Voting Village in Las Vegas exposed critical vulnerabilities in U.S. voting machines. However, the complex process of fixing these issues means that the identified flaws will likely persist through Election Day, leaving experts and officials concerned, Politico reported.

Each year, the DEF CON conference highlights weaknesses in election equipment. This year was no different, with hackers identifying various flaws in voting machines and e-poll books used to verify voters' identities and tabulate ballots.

"As far as time goes, it is hard to make any real, major, systemic changes, but especially 90 days out from the election. It's particularly troubling during an election year like this," said Catherine Terranova, one of the organizers of the Voting Village.

Throughout the weekend, hackers tested various voting machines, attempting to breach their security measures. In a room filled with diverse equipment, hackers worked diligently while election officials discussed the threats of misinformation and disinformation that could influence the upcoming vote. However, this critical work remains somewhat isolated.

Unlike other DEF CON events, the Voting Village was held in a separate, more secure location. This decision was made after years of online harassment from individuals who falsely believed the event undermined democracy.

The Voting Village has been instrumental in highlighting security flaws, with some of the findings gaining acceptance in Washington. However, frustration remains high among organizers and participants due to the slow pace of implementing fixes.

"There's so much basic stuff that should be happening and is not happening," said Harri Hursti, a co-founder of the Voting Village. "So, yes, I'm worried about things not being fixed, but they haven't been fixed for a long time, and I'm also angry about it."

Scott Algeier, executive director of the Information Technology-Information Sharing and Analysis Center, said identifying a flaw is just the beginning. Fixing it involves securing approval from the machine manufacturers, recertifying the systems, and then physically updating each machine — a process that can't be rushed, especially with the election so close.

"It's not a 90-day fix," Algeier said. "It's a pretty complicated process."