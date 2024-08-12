WATCH TV LIVE

Fla. GOP Overtakes Dems by 1M Registered Voters

By    |   Monday, 12 August 2024 05:35 PM EDT

According to recent reports, Florida now has more voters registered as Republicans than as Democrats.

On Sunday, the Florida Republican Party announced, via a press release, it had surpassed "a 1 million voter registration advantage over the Florida Democratic Party."

"Our success goes beyond just numbers," Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power said in the press release. "It's about a vision to make Florida the beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our volunteers and the unwavering commitment of our Republican elected officials, we have built the most successful party in the nation."

News of more voters registering as Republicans marks a shift in voter demographics, which has been slowly but persistently changing over the past decade.

According to the Washington Examiner, the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won Florida was in 2012, when Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney by approximately 74,000 votes. At that time, Democrats had a voter registration advantage of 557,544 over the GOP. However, by November 2020, when former President Donald Trump secured the state for a second consecutive time, the Democratic advantage had diminished to 106,986 voters.

In 2021, the GOP surpassed Democratic voter registration in Florida. A year later, in 2022, Republicans experienced a significant victory in the state, with all statewide candidates winning by at least 16.4% over their Democratic opponents, all the while securing supermajorities in both state legislative chambers.

Monday, 12 August 2024 05:35 PM
