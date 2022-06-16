Ginni Thomas 'Can't Wait to Clear Up Misconceptions' in Jan. 6 Testimony

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Daily Caller that she "can't wait to clear up misconceptions" if called on to provide testimony before the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

Recently, reports emerged claiming that Ginni Thomas had been in contact with attorney John Eastman, who was heavily involved in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said on Thursday that the panel "discovered ... some information that refers to Ginni Thomas" in emails between her and Eastman, and that the committee's members "think it's time that we, at some point, invite her [Thomas] to come talk to the committee."

Thomas told the Daily Caller, "I can't wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them."

She did not immediately respond to the news outlet's request for clarification as to what misconceptions the panel holds.

Eastman said in a statement to Politico: "Whether or not those news accounts were true, I can categorically confirm that at no time did I discuss with Mrs. Thomas or Justice Thomas any matters pending or likely to come before the Court."

The Jan. 6 panel's third public hearing is set for Thursday and will concern Trump's push for then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes and overturn the election.