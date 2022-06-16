×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: virginia thomas | january 6 | house committee

Ginni Thomas 'Can't Wait to Clear Up Misconceptions' in Jan. 6 Testimony

Ginni Thomas 'Can't Wait to Clear Up Misconceptions' in Jan. 6 Testimony
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 June 2022 04:34 PM

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Daily Caller that she "can't wait to clear up misconceptions" if called on to provide testimony before the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

Recently, reports emerged claiming that Ginni Thomas had been in contact with attorney John Eastman, who was heavily involved in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said on Thursday that the panel "discovered ... some information that refers to Ginni Thomas" in emails between her and Eastman, and that the committee's members "think it's time that we, at some point, invite her [Thomas] to come talk to the committee."

Thomas told the Daily Caller, "I can't wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them."

She did not immediately respond to the news outlet's request for clarification as to what misconceptions the panel holds.

Eastman said in a statement to Politico: "Whether or not those news accounts were true, I can categorically confirm that at no time did I discuss with Mrs. Thomas or Justice Thomas any matters pending or likely to come before the Court."

The Jan. 6 panel's third public hearing is set for Thursday and will concern Trump's push for then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes and overturn the election.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Daily Caller that she "can't wait to clear up misconceptions" if called on to provide testimony before the House committee investigating Jan. 6. Recently, reports emerged claiming that Ginni ...
virginia thomas, january 6, house committee
230
2022-34-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved