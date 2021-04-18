Israeli Intel: Vienna Talks Should Lead to US Return to Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran and world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks and agreed to form working groups to discuss the sanctions Washington might lift and the nuclear curbs Tehran might observe as they try to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Senior officials in the Mossad, along with Israeli military intelligence, briefed a meeting of the nation's security cabinet, reported Axios. Military intelligence officials discussed Iranian actions in the region at the meeting. The belief is that because nations are working with Iran in Vienna, the result will be that the U.S. returns to the 2015 nuclear deal, according to Axios.

A resolution of the nuclear issue could help ease tensions in the Middle East, notably between Iran and Israel as well as with U.S. Sunni Arab allies such as Saudi Arabia who fear the possibility of Shi'ite Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, according to Reuters.

The Israeli government is trying to convince the Biden administration to maintain pressure on Iran.

"We are not very optimistic to say the least," a senior Israeli official who attended the meeting told Axios. "We will not be surprised if within weeks the U.S. and other world powers sign a deal with Iran," they reported.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told "Fox News Sunday" that the Vienna talks with Iran were "constructive" and that there is a real effort to get back to mutual compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Sullivan added that the U.S. won't lift sanctions unless it has "clarity and confidence" that Iran will fully return to compliance of all its obligations under the 2015 agreement.

The Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbatt, IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, along with head of Israeli military intelligence Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen will visit Washington for talks with their counterparts on Iran, officials told Axios.

"The talks in Vienna were constructive …" Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television, reported Reuters.

