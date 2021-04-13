Rep. Mike Turner to Newsmax TV: US 'at Risk' With Biden Iran Nuke Plan

The Biden administration's desire to "run back into" former President Barack Obama's Iran nuclear deal is not only "very flawed," but it will put the United States at risk, according to Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Newsmax TV.

"This is a very flawed strategy; the agreement itself was flawed," Turner told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "It had provisions that allow them to continue their missile development, which would continue to put United States at risk.

"The Obama deal the Biden administration is running back into, is bad for America. It's bad for allies. And now, of course, Iran is saying they're going to 60% enrichment. Weapons-grade is 90%. They're gonna be on their way to be able to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They continue to try to obtain missile technology that would reach United States – would put us at risk from nuclear attack from Iran."

And, Turner added to host Sean Spicer, Israel and Europe will also be "at grave risk," because the deal needed to be reworked as former President Donald Trump had long sought.

"Initially, when United States stepped out of the deal, the Trump administration said, 'let's renegotiate the deal; let's close these loopholes where these incredibly important provisions have a short term and expire; let's include missiles; let's include malign activities; let's make certain we have a more rigid inspection regime,'" Turner said.

Trump pulling out did not have to lead to Iran not keeping up their end of the pact with Europe staying in it, Turner noted.

"Obviously Iran did not keep to that," Turner concluded. "The Biden administration, though, by trying to run back in to this very flawed deal certainly puts Iran closer to being able to obtain a nuclear weapon."