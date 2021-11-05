Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: Time to End 'Archaic' Military Draft Registration

The United States' mandatory military draft registration system is outdated, costs too much to maintain, and should be eliminated, even though President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates threaten to thin the ranks of the armed forces, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has presented two pieces of legislation to end the program, said on Newsmax Friday.

"I don't know why it hasn't [been eliminated] before," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"It is outdated. WE need to get rid of it. It's only been used 35 years in our 245-year history. It's been almost five decades since we have had a draft."

Even though the military draft hasn't been used in a half a century, "it costs $26 million a year to have this archaic system," said Hartzler. "Individuals are subject to criminal penalties if they don't apply."

Rather than have the draft, the United States should build on its all-volunteer military and make it even stronger, said Hartzler.

"They are the best we have ever had in capability and ability and we need to strengthen our military as a professional force," the congresswoman said.

Hartzler acknowledged that there are some concerns with ending the draft at a time when members of the military are leaving because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates or other reasons, but that means it's time to reverse those policies rather than keep the draft in order to keep the military's ranks up.

"I feel confident that if you had a major conflict, Americans would do what they've always done, and step up and volunteer," Hartzler said.

But as far as the mandates go, Hartzler said she thinks it is "unconstitutional for the government to tell any American citizen that you have to undergo a medical procedure."

She also spoke out against soldiers having to learn about critical race theory.

"The history of our military is that anyone from any walk of life, any ethnicity, can join the military and become an American with one mission and that is to defend our country and protect our freedom. For this administration to try to turn our military into this woke social club where they distrust each other ... we need to reverse those policies, but I don't think we need this selective service that is costing $26M a year. There are better ways to build our military."

