Pence's Plan, Trump's Target Are Similar Agendas

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday spoke to a crowd of Generation Z students at the Young America’s Foundation National Conservative Student Conference (NCSC).

A few miles away on the same day, former President Donald Trump spoke to a passionate crowd at the America First Foundation conference in Washington, D.C.

The duo took their respective stages to address the growing concerns in America, and offered what they believe will put the country back on track.

With wife Karen Pence by his side, the Hoosier Republican outlined a freedom agenda that he believes is for the future. (Full disclosure: I am a National Journalism Center student through YAF and attended the conference as a media member.)

The former vice president, who angered Trump backers when he certified the 2020 Electoral College results, praised the Trump-Pence administration's record, saying: "Advancing American freedom, we achieved the lowest unemployment, the highest household income, the most energy production, the most pro-trade American deals, the most secure border, and the most powerful military the history has ever known."

Trump also touted his administration’s record as president and emphasized law and order in America.

"Just two years ago [...] we had a booming economic recovery like nobody’s seen before," Trump said, "the strongest and most secure border in U.S. history, energy independence and even energy dominance, historically low gas prices as you know, no inflation, a fully rebuilt military, and a country that was highly respected all over the world by other leaders, other countries."

One clear distinction between the two men was that the former president reverted back to the 2020 presidential election and his belief that its outcome was fraudulent.

"I always say I ran the first time and I won, then I ran a second time and I did much better," Trump said. "We got millions and millions more votes. And you know what, that’s going to be a story for a long time, what a disgrace it was, but we may just have to do it again."

The president received more votes (74,216,154 ) in 2020 than four years earlier (62,984,828).

Both also stressed the importance of the need to move forward.

"I came today not to look backwards, but to look forward," Pence said. "The path to move forward has an agenda."

The former president said: "This November, the people are going to vote to stop the destruction of our country, and they’re going to vote to rescue America’s future.

"I'm here before you to begin to talk about what we must do to achieve that future when we win a triumphant victory in 2022 and when a Republican president takes back the White House in 2024."

The agendas to move forward nearly are identical and focus on America-first policies.

The former vice president described the so-called Freedom Agenda: culture, further securing the sanctity of life, protecting the border (which includes finishing the wall), supporting law enforcement, revitalizing education from what Pence called "state-sanctioned racism [critical race theory]," protecting women’s sports, safeguarding Second Amendment rights, supporting the free market, preserving a strong United States (and U.S. military), and strengthening the United States’ relationship with Israel.

Trump has a similar vision for "the land of opportunity."

In a rather graphic speech including tragic stories of victims of crime, the former president outlined the dangers that the country currently faces.

"If we don’t have safety, we don’t have freedom, we don’t have a country," Trump said, "America First must mean safety first."

The former president cited similar goals as Pence — supporting law enforcement, securing the border, and protecting women’s sports.

The president also threw some called political curveballs.

He called for implementing the death penalty for convicted drug dealers, taking charge and bypassing the governors when radical Democrats at the state and local levels failed to act, and building tents on large parcels of land on the outskirts of cities for the homeless to reside in, staffed by medical professionals to support these indiivudals in reentering society.

It is important to note, however, "it’s never gonna be quite like China," which supports a quick trial strategy, according to the former president.

With the midterms coming up, Trump and Pence disagreed on endorsements in key races, such the Arizona and Wisconsin governors’ races. Nonetheless, the two men might not be as divided as it first appears.

When asked about the divide on the future by a student at the YAF conference, Pence said: "I don’t know if our movement is that divided."

November will be a significant test in whether or not the Republican Party can bridge any chasm that may exist within the party.

Micah Hart, a Newsmax intern, is studying politics and journalism at Hillsdale College in Michigan.