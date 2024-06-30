Vance: Presidents Should Have Immunity

In a far-ranging interview, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he plans to hold steady and stay in the Senate for "a few years."

"It's an honor to serve the people of Ohio. And, frankly, if you asked me, that's where I expect to be in six months. That's where I expect to be in a few years."

He also said that presidents such as former President Donald Trump should have immunity from prosecutions so as to not obstruct their role while in office.

Speaking with host Margaret Brennan, Vance said he was "very interested" in being Trump's running mate but added, "I like being a senator. I'm not trying to leave the United States Senate."

With the Supreme Court expected to rule on Monday whether Trump has a claim to immunity from prosecution in the case led by special counsel Jack Smith concerning the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Brennan asked repeatedly whether Vance believes "a president could pardon himself for federal crimes."

"Margaret," Vance replied, "we know that the president has to have immunity to do his job.

"Should [former President] Barack Obama be prosecuted for droning American citizens in Yemen? There are so many examples of presidents, Democrats and Republicans, who would not be able to discharge their duties if the Supreme Court does not recognize some broad element of presidential discretion.

"I'm very confident that they're going to be able to do that. And I'm very confident that the fundamental principle here is: The president's got to be able to do his job. In the same way that police officers, judges, prosecutors, enjoy some immunity, that principle has to apply to the president, too."