WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vance | trump | immunity | vp | role | supreme court

Vance: Presidents Should Have Immunity

By    |   Sunday, 30 June 2024 05:26 PM EDT

In a far-ranging interview, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he plans to hold steady and stay in the Senate for "a few years."

"It's an honor to serve the people of Ohio. And, frankly, if you asked me, that's where I expect to be in six months. That's where I expect to be in a few years."

He also said that presidents such as former President Donald Trump should have immunity from prosecutions so as to not obstruct their role while in office.

Speaking with host Margaret Brennan, Vance said he was "very interested" in being Trump's running mate but added, "I like being a senator. I'm not trying to leave the United States Senate."

With the Supreme Court expected to rule on Monday whether Trump has a claim to immunity from prosecution in the case led by special counsel Jack Smith concerning the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Brennan asked repeatedly whether Vance believes "a president could pardon himself for federal crimes."

"Margaret," Vance replied, "we know that the president has to have immunity to do his job.

"Should [former President] Barack Obama be prosecuted for droning American citizens in Yemen? There are so many examples of presidents, Democrats and Republicans, who would not be able to discharge their duties if the Supreme Court does not recognize some broad element of presidential discretion.

"I'm very confident that they're going to be able to do that. And I'm very confident that the fundamental principle here is: The president's got to be able to do his job. In the same way that police officers, judges, prosecutors, enjoy some immunity, that principle has to apply to the president, too."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
In a far-ranging interview, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he plans to hold steady and stay in the Senate for "a few years." "It's an honor to serve the people of Ohio. And, frankly, if you asked me, that's where I expect to be in six...
vance, trump, immunity, vp, role, supreme court
286
2024-26-30
Sunday, 30 June 2024 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved