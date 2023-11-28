VA Investigates Employee for Mocking Israel, Hostages

A Department of Veterans Affairs attorney is being investigated by the agency after an antisemitic watchdog surfaced a video of her mocking Israel's efforts to get back some 240 hostages from Hamas.

It's the latest of several incidents involving antisemitic behavior from Biden administration employees.

The VA told The Washington Free Beacon and Washington Examiner on Tuesday that it's aware of the social media post made by Shekeba Morrad, an appellate attorney at Office of General Counsel for the VA.

"We are aware of this incident, are investigating the matter, and will take any appropriate action," Terrence Hayes, the department's press secretary, told both publications. "There is no place at VA for antisemitism or any expression of bigotry or hatred."

Morrad posted — and since deleted — a short video to her Instagram account, mocking the plight of Israel's efforts to get back every hostage taken by the terrorist group Hamas in the attacks on Israel that began on Oct. 7.

"We just want our hostages back. Give us our 200 hostages," Morrad crowed in the video she posted on Nov. 12, according to the Canary Mission, which found and surfaced the video to its X channel.

Morrad is not the first Biden administration employee to express disdain for Israel in the aftermath of Hamas' incursion, resulting in more than 1,200 deaths in Israel, including the rape, butchering and mutilation of infants, women, and children.

The Department of Homeland Security employed a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization before placing Nejwa Ali on administrative leave at the behest of congressional Republicans, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., among them.

State Department employee Sylvia Yacoub accused President Joe Biden of genocide and was gathering signatures for a dissent cable during business hours.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently hosted 13 Muslim and Arab leaders, including Lina Assi, who was outed by the Canary Mission for celebrating terrorists and once extolled the efforts of Hezbollah, the terrorist group based in Lebanon, and Iran for "resisting imperialism."

Hamas terrorists have released 50 Israeli women and children — and one Israeli man — hostages over the first four days of the current truce.