NY Official Calls for Hofstra President to Resign

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 06:12 PM EST

The Republican executive of Nassau County, New York, is calling for Hofstra University President Susan Poser to resign over her comments about the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

Bruce Blakeman wrote in a letter, obtained this weekend by Fox News, that Poser established a "moral equivalence" between Hamas' deadly attack and the "contested political agenda" of Palestinians.

Poser's comments are "so misguided and antithetical to good moral values and judgment that it puts into question her ability to lead Nassau County's largest private university," read the letter to the Hofstra University Board of Trustees.

It surrounds Poser's controversial statement on Oct. 18, where she argued that there was "a complex history and conflicting views about the causal underpinnings of the current crisis" in Israel and Gaza.

"This is one of the reasons that lasting peace in that part of the world has been so elusive and contested," Poser wrote. "But what is not contested is the tragic loss of life of innocent Israelis, Palestinians, and many others."

In response, Blakeman wrote that "this was not a time for fence sitting and handwringing."

"Dr. Poser should have been clear and strong in her condemnation of Hamas without equivocation," the county executive added.

Blakeman's father and uncle both attended the university after returning home from World War II. The now-executive also once taught Business Law at the institution, and he has many friends who are alumni.

Poser's comments are "completely out of step with the vast majority of Nassau County residents. With no allies for her in business, labor or government, Hofstra would be wise to part ways with Dr. Poser," Blakeman insisted.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The Republican executive of Nassau County, New York, is calling for Hofstra University President Susan Poser to resign over her comments about the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

