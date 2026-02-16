WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: utahredistrictingproposal | gop

Utah GOP Secures Signatures for Redistricting Ballot Proposal

By    |   Monday, 16 February 2026 12:25 PM EST

Utah Republicans have secured enough signatures to place a ballot initiative before voters in November that would repeal the state's independent redistricting commission, party officials have confirmed in a video.

The result could be Republicans maintaining control of all four of Utah's congressional seats.

Robert Axson, who is organizing the repeal effort known as Utahns for Representative Government, said the campaign surpassed the required threshold ahead of Sunday evening's filing deadline.

"We are well over 200,000 signatures that have been submitted," Axson said in a video posted by Utah Republican National Committee member Brad Bonham. "We have met the threshold."

State officials now have until March 7 to verify the signatures, according to the Deseret News. If certified, the measure will appear on the November ballot.

The initiative seeks to overturn Proposition 4, which narrowly passed with just over 50% of the vote in 2018.

The measure created a seven-member independent commission tasked with drawing and recommending legislative and congressional maps to state lawmakers in an effort to curb partisan gerrymandering, The Hill reported.

Republicans argue that redistricting authority should rest more directly with elected representatives rather than an independent body.

The repeal campaign is unfolding as the GOP simultaneously challenges a court-ordered congressional map that Democrats view as a potential pickup opportunity in November.

The court-drawn map, currently under legal challenge at the state and federal levels, could affect whether Republicans have a clamp on all four Utah congressional seats.

The outcome carries broader national implications as both parties prepare for an intense battle over control of the U.S. House.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Utah effort last month, endorsing the repeal initiative in a post on Truth Social and framing the issue as one of voter authority versus judicial overreach.

"Utahns deserve maps drawn by those they elect, not rogue judges or leftwing activists who never faced the voters," Trump wrote, urging supporters to sign the petition.

Supporters of Proposition 4 have argued that the independent commission was designed to increase transparency and fairness in the redistricting process.

Opponents contend the system has led to judicial intervention and diluted legislative authority.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
